Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

