Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

