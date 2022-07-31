Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $159.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

