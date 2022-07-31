Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Set at $150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

