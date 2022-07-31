Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.29.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

