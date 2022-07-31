Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,691,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

