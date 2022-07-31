AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,306,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMERCO by 7.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1,047.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $537.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $447.92 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

