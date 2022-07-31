AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,001 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,260 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $7,587,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

