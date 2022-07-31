Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 209,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,538,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 874,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $174,512.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,840 shares of company stock worth $1,063,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

