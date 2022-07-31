Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

