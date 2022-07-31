Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

