Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,587,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

