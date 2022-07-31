Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ARES. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.