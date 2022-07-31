ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 97,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 47,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.