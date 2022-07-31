Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,190 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.