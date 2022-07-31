Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 385 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 257.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 525,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,399,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,420,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.60 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

