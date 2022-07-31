Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 431 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

NYSE NLSN opened at $23.95 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

