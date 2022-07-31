Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 617 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wayfair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wayfair by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock worth $888,783. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

