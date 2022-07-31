Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 903 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.