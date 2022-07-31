Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $219.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $220.47.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

