Arizona State Retirement System Buys 2,540 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.