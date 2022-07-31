Arizona State Retirement System Buys 393 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $100.73 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.