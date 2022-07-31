Arizona State Retirement System Buys 53 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.40.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

Watsco Stock Performance

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $273.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.45. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.