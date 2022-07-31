Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $182.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $238.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.40.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

