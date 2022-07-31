Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 456.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

