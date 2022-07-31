Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of LAMR opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.35%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

