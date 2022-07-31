Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $90,072,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $130.40 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

