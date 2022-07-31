Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NWL stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

