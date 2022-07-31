Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Carvana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $85,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 50.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,836,000.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.09.

Shares of CVNA opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

