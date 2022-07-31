Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of RNG opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

