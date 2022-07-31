Arizona State Retirement System Has $110.55 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $110,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

