Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,376.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,303.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,378.45. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,866.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

