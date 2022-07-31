Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 606,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 786,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,789,000 after purchasing an additional 261,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

