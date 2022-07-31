Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.33 Million Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,622.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,145,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,376,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,459,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 897,705 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of AR stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,352 shares of company stock worth $35,255,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

