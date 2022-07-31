Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Flex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,915.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

