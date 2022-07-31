Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Black Knight by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

