Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.55 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

