Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vistra by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
Vistra Price Performance
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 87.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra
In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,170,001.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares valued at $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistra (VST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.