Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,601. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.60 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

