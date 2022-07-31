Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena
Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CIEN opened at $51.60 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Ciena Profile
Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.