Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $289,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $763,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.