Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 141 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Repligen by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 311,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $213.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.39. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

