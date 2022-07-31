Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,456 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.46 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

