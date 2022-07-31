Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 430 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after buying an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.