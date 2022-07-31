Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRX opened at $134.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

