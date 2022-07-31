Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Zynga Price Performance

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.