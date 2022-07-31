Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.4 %

FBHS stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

