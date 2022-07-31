Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

