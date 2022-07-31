Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

