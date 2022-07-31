Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,998,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Lear by 2,314.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 590,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Lear by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lear by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 252,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $151.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

