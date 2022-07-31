Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,021,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 885,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after buying an additional 147,505 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $8,212,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

